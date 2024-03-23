Sylhet (Bangladesh), Mar 23 (AP) Pace bowler Lahiru Kumara took three wickets as Sri Lanka reduced Bangladesh to 132 for six at lunch Saturday, giving his team the upper hand on Day 2 of the series-opening test match.

Nightwatchman Taijul Islam resisted for the entire morning session, reaching lunch at a career-best 41 not out. Mehidy Hasan was unbeaten on two.

Also Read | RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 4 in Jaipur.

Sri Lanka was in trouble early on Day 1 after being sent into bat but recovered to post 280 in the first innings. The visitors now have a 148-run lead.

Resuming at 32 for three, Taijul started the day with a four through point off Kasun Rajitha, but Sri Lanka needed very little time to strike.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Faf du Plessis Blames Top-Order Batting Collapse for Loss Against Chennai Super Kings.

Kumara dismissed Mahmudul Hasan for 12, with a fuller, swinging delivery that took the outside edge.

Kumara's probing line and length got earned him another wicket soon after when he dismissed Shahadat Hossain with an extra bounce, ending a 30-run partnership.

On the stroke of the lunch, Kumara (3-22) bowled Liton Das with a full delivery after tormenting him repeatedly. Liton, who scored 25 off 43 with four boundaries, added 41 runs with Taijul.

Vishwa Fernando didn't add any wickets in the morning session and had figures of 2-38 at the interval.

A total of 13 wickets tumbled on Day 1 when Sri Lanka's first innings was bolstered by centuries from skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis.

Both scored 102 to lead the recovery after Sri Lanka had slipped to 57 for five. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)