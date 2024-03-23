Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants in match four of the Indian Premier League 2024. Sanju Samson and KL Rahul will be up against each other and would be hoping to help them win the match and make a winning start to their IPL 2024 campaign. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' Adam Zampa Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons

The Rajasthan Royals consist of various big names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Rovman Powell who can win matches on their own. The experience of Ravichandran Ashwin in the spin department adds more fire to the team's power. Yuzvendra Chahal is another bowler who may prove to be an 'X' factor for the side in the Indian Premier League 2024. The added energy of youngsters such as Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Avesh Khan will prove to be very essential for the team when their campaign progresses ahead in the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants have made it two consecutive playoffs in their first two Indian Premier League participations. LSG are one of those sides, who can beat any team on any stage of the game. The team consists of a power-packed batting lineup which features skipper KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis. On the other hand, they also have a lot of firepower in their bowling department. Be it the experience of Amit Mishra or pacers such as Naveen-ul-Haq and Shamar Joseph. The team is full of resources in every department. Lucknow Super Giants Players and Staff Visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Ahead of Starting IPL 2024 Campaign (Watch Video)

RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other thrice in the history of the Indian Premier League. Out of the three clashes RR have been victorious twice, whereas LSG have ended up on the winning end on one occasion.

RR vs LSG Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Sanju Samson KL Rahul Jos Buttler Quinton de Kock Yuzvendra Chahal Amit Mishra

RR vs LSG Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The major key battle in the RR vs LSG IPL 2024 match will be between captains Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, whereas the fans would also like to see who takes up more wickets between LSG batsman Quinton de Kock and RR opener Jos Buttler.

RR vs LSG Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The RR vs. LSG IPL 2024 Match Number 4 will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The match will start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

RR vs LSG Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the RR vs LSG match 4 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RR vs LSG IPL 2024 match 4 in India.

RR vs LSG Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.

