Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Dec 29 (AP) Bangladesh has won the toss and chosen to bowl Friday in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

The tourists lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Wednesday's first match by five wickets, Bangladesh's first T20 win over New Zealand in New Zealand.

Bangladesh also won the third match of the one-day international series between the teams, its first win in New Zealand in that format.

New Zealand named an unchanged lineup, resisting the temptation to bolster its batting after recent top-order failures.

Bangladesh will be without Litton Das, its match-winner on Wednesday, who is injured.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Kim Cotton, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand. (AP)

