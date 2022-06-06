Wellington [New Zealand], June 6 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has appointed Ben Sawyer as the head coach of New Zealand Women's head coach.

Sawyer was the assistant coach of the Australia Women's team before taking this job. He is also the head coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred and was at the helm of Sydney Sixers earlier in WBBL too.

Also Read | FIH Hockey 5s 2022: India Beat Poland 6-4 To Clinch Inaugural Title.

"I can't wait to get stuck in. I see a lot of potential in this White Ferns group and I feel really optimistic about helping to untap that potential, so they can take their cricket to the next level. It's certainly going to be a learning process as I get to know the players and they get to know me, and my cricket philosophies and coaching style," Sawyer said in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

Sawyer said his underlying remit was to work within the New Zealand Cricket high-performance strategy and help the team concentrate on the right processes, individually and collectively, in order to accomplish sustainable success.

Also Read | French Open 2022: A Look at Rafael Nadal's Achievements in Record-Extending Win.

"If you get the players making a priority of the processes and concentrating on the preparation and routines that improve and develop performance, then the outcomes tend to look after themselves. That's where consistency of performance comes from, and that's what we're seeking," he said.

New Zealand women's cricket team captain Sophie Devine said Sawyer would represent something of a reset for the group, bringing new visions, strategies, and perspectives into the mix.

"We're really looking forward to working with Ben and receiving the benefit of his experience. He's been a key figure in the ongoing success of the Australian women's team and we hope we can tap into that bank of experience and grow together as a team," Sophie Devine said.

"The upcoming Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham and the tour to West Indies will be really helpful in that regard - there's nothing like away tours for bringing a group together and sharing a common purpose," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)