Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will organise a camp for their players under the guidance of batting consultant VVS Laxman, which get underway on Friday.

Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary will miss the camp due to a knee injury.

"Manoj is nursing an injury and will not be attending the camp for now. He will join as soon as he is able to resume practice," said Debabrata Das, joint secretary, CAB.

"I have a cartilage injury on my left knee from the beginning of the season that has aggravated. I have been advised rest and will be back as soon as my rehab is complete," said Manoj Tiwary.

CAB will also organise a blood donation camp on February 3 at Eden Gardens. India pacer Jhulan Goswami will be signing the blood donation certificates.

"The blood donation camp will be organised on February 3 at Eden Gardens and the districts maintaining all protocols applicable in this Covid situation. Jhulan Goswami will be the first woman cricketer to be signing the blood donation certificates for this noble cause," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

"We are very happy to have Jhulan as a signatory for the blood donation certificates," added CAB joint secretary. (ANI)

