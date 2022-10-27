New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh applauded BCCI's move to remunerate equal match fees for male and female cricketers and called the move a brave and bold decision on Thursday while talking exclusively to ANI.

Heaping praises on the BCCI, Sarandeep said that the decision is a great step in ensuring equal pay for female cricketers and was very vocal in appreciating the apex cricket council in India.

Also Read | Australia vs England Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AUS vs ENG Cricket Match in Melbourne.

"They have taken a great step by equalizing the pay of women cricketers with the men cricketers, a very appreciative decision by the BCCI. It's a brave decision," said Singh.

Welcoming the steps of the BCCI to introduce the Women's IPL and the constant efforts of BCCI to uplift women's cricket, he said, "The new BCCI body has worked to lift women's cricket to greater heights. They are also performing well not just in India but in foreign too like the England ODI win and the Asia Cup win in England. The women's IPL also is coming up which will benefit women's cricket as it will generate jobs and unearth talent."

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj and Others Hail BCCI for Announcing Equal Match Fees for India Men and Women International Cricketers.

Citing the bright future of women's cricket, he said, "Not only the men's teams future but the future of women's cricket is also being thought, which is really good and congratulations to the BCCI for this. It will help in bringing a change as it will help women's cricket to develop at the grassroot level too with new academies and coaches being hired."

"It is an opportunity not just for the national cricketers but also for aspiring female cricketers from all over the world to take up cricket and make this their future," said the former cricketer citing the opportunity the recent developments have opened for aspiring female cricketers.

"The time when women's cricket was introduced the BCCI was not generating that revenue but slowly after the introduction of the IPL, the revenue started coming in and hence the BCCI started working on other aspects as well," said Singh on the recent work and effort that the BCCI has put to ensure the development of cricket across the country.

In a historic move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's cricket governing body on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men's and women's cricketers of India.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the historical development.

"I'm pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted.

BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women's cricket team will earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added in another tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)