Australia is set to take on England in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage on Friday, October 28. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For both teams, this mega clash is very crucial as this game will potentially decide which of the two will get ahead in the race to the semi-final. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the AUS vs ENG head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Australia was handed a heavy defeat by New Zealand in their first game of the campaign. They made a late comeback from a tight situation against Sri Lanka in their last game. A whirlwind innings from Marcus Stoinis helped them register two points on the table as well as recover some of the lost net run rate. England, on the other hand did have a solid start with a win against Afghanistan but suffered a catastrophic loss to Ireland by DLS method in their last game.

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

AUS vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Both teams faced each other 22 times, off which England has won 11 while Australia has won 10. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live.

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players David Warner (AUS) Marcus Stoinis (AUS) Jos Buttler (ENG) Mark Wood (ENG)

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

AUS Likely Playing 11: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2022 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).