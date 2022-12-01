DOHA, Dec 1 (AP) Brazil will reevaluate Neymar's condition and decide about his chances of playing again at this year's World Cup after Friday's game against Cameroon.

Neymar hurt his right ankle in the team's opener against Serbia and was ruled out for the rest of group stage. Also not playing against Cameroon because of injury were right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro.

Also Read | Anrich Nortje Backs Rishabh Pant, Says 'He Can Take The Game Away From The Opposition'.

"They are progressing," Brazil assistant coach Cléber Xavier said on Thursday.

"We are focused on the game against Cameroon, and then we will start the decision-making process about these players. We already have a plan prepared for their return."

Also Read | IND vs BAN 1st ODI 2022: Taskin Ahmed Ruled Out of Series Opener Due to Recurring Back Pain, Says Report.

Xavier did not elaborate on the plan. Brazil team doctors have not yet given a timetable on Neymar's return, or said if he would be back at all.

Brazil reached the round of 16 after two matches and needs only a draw against Cameroon to secure first place in Group G.

Neymar injured his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and missed the rest of the tournament. He also missed the 2019 Copa América because of another right ankle injury. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)