Rio de Janeiro, Jul 4 (AP) Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa's two-year ban in a doping rules case was annulled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

Known as Gabigol, he allegedly evaded a doping control in April 2023 while playing for Flamengo. He denied any wrongdoing. Brazil's anti-doping tribunal imposed the suspension but CAS allowed Barbosa to continue playing while he appealed.

Also Read | Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara To David Warner, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

CAS, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, cleared Barbosa by unanimous decision.

“Two of the toughest years of my life, being unfairly accused for something I never did,” Barbosa said in a statement. “No prohibited substance was found, but they still wanted to punish me for an alleged attitude. Justice was done. But the wound stays.”

Also Read | Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's Close Friend and Manager, Dies at 29 in Tragic ATV Accident Near Malibu Home.

The 28-year-old Barbosa played in the Brazil team that won the 2016 Olympics gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. At age 19, he joined Inter Milan but returned to Brazil in 2019 and helped Rio-based Flamengo win two Copa Libertadores.

In January he signed with Cruzeiro. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)