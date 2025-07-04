The longest format in the beautiful sport of cricket, Tests are special. Test cricket doesn't have the glamour and aggression of T20Is, the format doesn't offer the calculative nature of the game which is present in ODIs, neither does Tests have the glitzy colourful jersey which lures the eyes of cricket fans. But one thing is always present in Test cricket, which makes it the best. It's class. A batsman can bail out the balls in T20Is, with big strike rates, but lacks the option to last long, in ODIs the scenario is a bit better, but Test offers it the most. Shubman Gill Shatters Virat Kohli's Elite Record of Highest Individual Score by Captain in ICC WTC History, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Test cricket is a game of patience, where you will have to wait for long, to get the finest of deliveries and of course, one needs the calibre to turn those around. Hitting a century in tough, but with plenty of talent around, the game has witnessed many. Hitting a double century is tough, and only a few have achieved the feat. Just like the India national cricket team Test Captain Shubman Gill, who scored 269 runs in the first innings of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, bating for a couple of days. He was just 31 runs short of a triple ton, a feat witnessed very rarely in the sport's history.

The knock played by skipper Shubman Gill is undoubtedly one of the best in ICT's history, and to date, it ranks 61st in the highest scores in the format to date. But, the best knocks, the longest ones, with the highest of scores have been even better, struck by some of the biggest stalwarts in world cricket. On that note, let's take a look below to know the top ten highest scores in the history of the Test cricket format. Shubman Gill Goes Past Sachin Tendulkar As He Becomes Second-Youngest India Captain To Score Test Double Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Top Ten Highest Test Scores In An Innings

Rank Player Score Team Opponent Venue Year 1 Brian Lara 400* West Indies England St John's 2004 2 Matthew Hayden 380 Australia Zimbabwe Perth 2003 3 Brian Lara 375 West Indies England St John's 1994 4 Mahela Jayawardene 374 Sri Lanka South Africa Colombo (SSC) 2006 5 Garry Sobers 365* West Indies Pakistan Kingston 1958 6 Leonard Hutton 364 England Australia The Oval 1938 7 Sanath Jayasuriya 340 Sri Lanka India Colombo (RPS) 1997 8 Hanif Mohammad 337 Pakistan West Indies Bridgetown 1958 9 Wally Hammond 336* England New Zealand Auckland 1933 10 David Warner 335* Australia Pakistan Adelaide 2019

In 2004, against the England national cricket team, the legendary, iconic, charismatic, Brian Lara scored the first and only ever 400 in Tests. It was against the same opponent, in the same venue at St. Johns, Brian Lara had scored a 375 in 1994, just 25 short of a four hundred. While most scores are from the 20th century, and early 2000s, new age batter David Warner also etched his name in the list with a 335 not out against Pakistan in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).