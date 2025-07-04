Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s Close Friend and Manager, Dies at 29 in Tragic ATV Accident Near Malibu Home

Sophia Hutchins, longtime friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, tragically passed away in an ATV accident near Malibu on July 2. The 29-year-old reportedly collided with another vehicle before her ATV plunged 350 feet into a ravine. Emergency services responded, but Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Hollywood Ashna Shree| Jul 04, 2025 04:20 PM IST
    Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s Close Friend and Manager, Dies at 29 in Tragic ATV Accident Near Malibu Home
    Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins (Photo Credit: Instagram / @photosbygeneyoung)

    Hollywood is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime friend, manager, and close companion, who died in an ATV accident on Wednesday, July 2. She was just 29. The incident occurred near Caitlyn Jenner’s home in Malibu, California. According to law enforcement and family sources, Sophia’s vehicle struck the bumper of another moving vehicle, causing her ATV to plunge approximately 350 feet into a gap. Emergency responders were called to the scene, but Sophia was pronounced dead upon arrival. No other injuries were reported. Andy Cohen Denies Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins Are Joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

    PinkNews Shares tragic news on Instagram - See Post

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by PinkNews (@pinknews)

     

    Caitlyn Jenner Known As Bruce Jenner

    Caitlyn Jenner was earlier known as Bruce Jenner before her transition. She was an Olympic Gold-medal winner in athletics. Sophia Hutchins rose to public attention in 2015 after Jenner's transition. The two met shortly after Caitlyn went public with her journey, and they formed a bond that many described as unbreakable. In 2017, Sophia stepped into the role of Caitlyn’s manager, helping steer her career through a time of personal and professional change. The move came after Caitlyn’s divorce from Kris Jenner and Sophia quickly became a trusted figure in her life. Caitlyn Jenner Admits She’s ‘Much Closer’ with Kylie Jenner than Kendall Jenner.

    Sophia Hutchins Called Caitlyn Jenner a Parent Figure

    In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Sophia explained her decision, saying she saw people taking advantage of Caitlyn and wanted to protect her. “Caitlyn is a parent to me,” she said. “It is a parental, familial relationship. Despite constant media speculation about their relationship, Sophia repeatedly clarified that the connection was not romantic. Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Nobody Told Her That Keeping Up With The Kardashians Was Ending, Says ‘I Heard It on the News’

     

    Sophia Hutchins’ Relationship With Kendall and Kylie Jenner

    Sophia wasn’t just close to Caitlyn. She reportedly shared a warm relationship with Caitlyn’s former wife Kris Jenner and their daughters Kendall and Kylie. She also appeared in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand, SKIMS. Her most recent public appearance alongside Caitlyn was at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April 2024. As of now, Caitlyn Jenner has not made a public statement regarding the loss. Sophia Hutchins was not just a public figure but a private pillar in Caitlyn’s life, known for her loyalty, sharp business mind, and calm presence behind the scenes.

