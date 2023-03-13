Burnley [United Kingdom], March 13 (ANI): Former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany's Burnley is destined to play in the Premier League next season. But even before their journey in the Premier League could begin, they have suffered a massive blow.

Burnley released a club statement which confirmed that the club is placed under an immediate transfer embargo. In the statement, it was mentioned that "We would like to share with our supporters the disappointing news that the EFL are placing the club under an immediate transfer embargo. We believe transparency in these matters is paramount and we want to explain why this has happened."

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin on Bowling Partnership With Ravindra Jadeja 'We Wouldn't Be the Same or Lethal Enough Without the Other'.

In our continued efforts to improve and move forward Burnley Football Club, we made the decision to change our auditors in November and the transition has taken longer than we anticipated," a statement read. "We can confirm that we have provided draft accounts and financial information to the EFL's Club Financial Reporting Unit and we continue to have regular dialogue with the unit to ensure we remain as open and as transparent and answer any questions the League may have."

"We believe the EFL will have no issue with the detail of our accounts other than their late submission and fully understand and support their position and efforts to sanction any club who fails to comply with any of their regulations," the club statement read.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Praises Nathan Lyon, Says 'Quite Difficult To Score Runs Off Him'.

Burnley has set new standards in the League Championship this season. After playing 36 matches they have managed to get 80 points. In the entire season, they have suffered defeat twice. Their strong defence and lethal attacking ability is the reason for their dominance in the League Championship this season. They would be looking to overturn the transfer embargo as quickly as possible. Burnley would be keen on securing the services of a few players in order to sustain itself in the highly competitive Premier League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)