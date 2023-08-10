Montreal [Canada], August 10 (ANI): Hubert Hurkacz and Mate Pavic upset top seeds and defending champions Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski to book their ticket to the Toronto quarterfinals at the ongoing Canadian Open.

The Polish-Croatian pair fired 14 aces to beat the defending champions Koolhof and Skupski 6-7(2), 7-6(2), 10-5.

Koolhof served for the match at 6-5 in the second set but Hurkacz and Pavic staged a comeback, with the 26-year-old Pole ripping a forehand return winner on break point to force a second-set tie-break between the Dutch and British teams.

Hurkacz and Pavic's next opponents will be Nicolas Mahut and Vasek Pospisil or Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Koolhof and Skupski, who are ranked number 1 in the ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings, were playing their first match since winning Wimbledon.

Second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek fared no better, losing 6-3, 7-6(4) to Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in their first match together since losing in the second round at Wimbledon.

In other doubles action, eighth seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin defeated Tallon Griekspoor and Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-7(6), 10-6 to keep their winning streak going after winning in Los Cabos last week. Earlier this season, the Mexican-French combo won the ATP Masters 1000 events in Miami and Marseille.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen pushed past Marcelo Melo and John Peers 7-6(6), 2-6, 10-7 and seventh seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos reached the last eight after Fabrice Martin and Andreas Mies retired at 4-4. (ANI)

