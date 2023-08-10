Indian Captain Rohit Sharma is currently on break as India take on West Indies in the ongoing T20I series. He led India in the Test series and played one ODI before resting himself in the other two and now he takes some little time off ahead of packed schedule which involves some big events like the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 where he will lead the Indian cricket team in search of the title. Rohit recently inaugurated his academy in USA. He is well known to be a fan of football. He has openly admitted his support for Real Madrid and visited some games too. Now, he opens up about Indian Football and their current situation. Rohit Sharma and his Wife Ritika Sajdeh Spotted in Lamborghini, Video Goes Viral.

According to Times of India, in an event in Mumbai, Rohit revealed his thoughts about the Indian Football team. “They have taken a giant leap in where they are at this moment", said Rohit. “The ISL has played a huge part in that. The most important thing is for people to get exposure. Even for us in cricket, when the emergence of IPL happened, a lot of our local players got exposure playing with international stars. That is what the leagues in India are doing,” Rohit said during the event.

“I would love for them to play against one of the top European teams and go neck-to-neck. Whenever I see them play, they look quite confident. Definitely, they have got a lot of skills as well. It is just about exposure. The more and more exposure they get by playing in Europe and other parts of the world, they are only going to get better,” the Indian skipper signed off. Indian Football Team To Take on Hosts Malaysia in Semifinal of Merdeka Tournament 2023 on October 13.

The Indian Football Team has gathered some momentum behind them recently by winning the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship 2023. They are all set to play the Asian Cup 2023 and also received the clearance to participate in the Asian Games 2023. They will prepare themselves in the King's Cup and the Merdeka Cup. A long and exciting football calendar waits for them and fans are further encouraged as the Indian Cricket team himself stands in support of the boom of Indian Football.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).