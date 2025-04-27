New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The drama surrounding this season's I-League title continued as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Sunday stayed the decision of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to declare Churchill Brothers of Goa as the champions on an application filed by Inter Kashi.

The AIFF, on April 18, belatedly announced Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions after the its Appeals Committee ruled against second-placed Inter Kashi, who had then knocked the doors of the world's highest sports tribunal based in Switzerland.

In an order passed "on request for provisional measures", Elizabeth Steiner, the Deputy President of the Appeals Arbitration Division of the CAS, also barred the AIFF from conducting any medal ceremony till the case is decided.

"The decision rendered by the Appeal Committee of All India Football Federation rendered on 18 April 2025 is stayed," Elizabeth Steiner said in an 'ex parte' order.

"The All India Football Federation is ordered not to declare the winner of the I-League 2024/2025 or organise a medal ceremony for the I-League 2024-25 until the present arbitration has been concluded," said the Austrian jurist.

In 'ex parte' order, the proceeding or action involves only one party without notice to the other. These orders are in place only until further hearings can be held.

The CAS granted the respondents, including the AIFF and Churchill Brothers "a time limit to file a full reply to the application for provisional measures until 29 April 2025."

"The costs of the present Order shall be determined in the final award or in any other final disposition of this arbitration," the order said.

Churchill Brothers had finished provisionally on top of the table with 40 points after the final round on April 6. But, their title and Indian Super League promotion were subject to the outcome of Inter Kashi's disputed points from their January 13 match against Namdhari SC, which the latter had won 2-0.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee had awarded a 3-0 forfeit win and three points to Inter Kashi after ruling that Namdhari fielded an 'ineligible player'.

That decision would have taken Inter Kashi to 42 points, enough to clinch the title. However, the AIFF Appeals Committee later put the Disciplinary Committee order "inoperative and in abeyance" pending a final hearing.

After a delayed process, including a postponed April 12 hearing due to Namdhari's counsel citing "sickness", the AIFF's Appeals Committee on April 18 set aside the Disciplinary Committee's order and ruled in favour of Churchill.

On the basis of its Appeal Committee ruling, the AIFF had declared Churchill Brothers as I-League champions.

Inter Kashi had, however, released a statement signalling their intent to escalate the matter to CAS.

"The conclusion of the hearing, and with it, the exhaustion of all internal dispute resolution processes, enables Inter Kashi to approach the CAS for a truly free and fair hearing of the matter.

"Inter Kashi will keep no stone unturned to secure justice, and any celebration in the interim may ultimately prove to be premature in nature," the club had said in a statement.

