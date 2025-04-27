Known for his explosive batting, Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Kumar completed 4,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs, having first featured in the cash-rich competition in 2012. Yadav achieved this feat in the ongoing MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium, starting his innings on 3,967 runs. Mayank Yadav Dismisses Rohit Sharma on His Indian Premier League Return, Ends Hitman's Innings for 12 During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

The Indian T20I captain reached his landmark by hitting a four off Avesh Khan's bowling, cutting the ball over the third man fielder to go past 4,000 IPL runs. This is the third-fastest (2705) in terms of balls faced in IPL, behind Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, and the fastest Indian.

With this, Yadav became the 17th player in IPL history to reach the 4000-run mark and is the 13th Indian cricketer to achieve this tally. Overall, in 161* IPL appearances, the 34-year-old has hit two centuries and 26 half-centuries while amassing 4,000 runs in the process. What is ESA Day? Know All About Nita Ambani's Brainchild and Mumbai Indians' Special Initiative During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Featuring 19000 Young Supporters

Yadav, who made his debut with MI in IPL 2012, played for Kolkata Knight Riders between 2014 and 2017, scoring 608 runs and hitting a solitary fifty during his time with KKR while also winning his maiden title.

However, Yadav's return to MI in 2018 propelled the cricketer to prominence, and since become the franchise's backbone. With MI, Yadav has won two IPL titles - 2019 and 2020 - where the batter flourished as a complete batter.

