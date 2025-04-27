Mumbai, April 27: Virat Kohli delivered a dazzling performance with his flamboyant 70(42) to lift Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first win at home in the ongoing IPL 2025. RCB outclassed the Rajasthan Royals with an 11-run victory in a high-scoring affair. With his belligerent display, he moved to the second spot in the race for the Orange Cap and now poses a serious threat to the rest of the competitors. As the season heads towards the final games of the group stage here is a look at the leading run scorers in the ongoing tournament. IPL 2025: A Look at Most Sixes by Batters in Indian Premier League, From Shreyas Iyer to Yashasvi Jaiswal; Check Full List.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

The Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan currently holds the Orange Cap with 417 runs to his name in eight matches at an average of 52.13, including five half-centuries.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart moved to the second spot following his sensational displays with the bat. In nine fixtures he has 392 runs under his belt at an average of 65.33 while striking at 144.11, including five fifties.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

The Lucknow Super Giants star batter dominated the charts, but his recent flop shows has led to his downfall. In nine appearances he has 377 runs at an average of 47.13 at a blistering strike rate of 204.89.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

The explosive top-order batter has found his rhythm and he is firing all cylinders. Since finding his groove, Suryakumar has mustered up 373 runs in nine matches at an average of 62.17, including two fifties. Hardik Pandya Displays Unique Technique To Throw Coin During Toss in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Jos Buttler (GT)

The Gujarat Titans top-order batter sits in the fifth spot with 356 runs from eight matches at a stunning average of 71.20 while striking at 165.58, including two half-centuries.