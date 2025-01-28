Rajkot, Jan 28 (PTI) Varun Chakravarthy was all over England with splendid figures of 4-0-24-5 as the visitors could only manage 171/9 against India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

The right-arm spinner Chakravarthy accounted for Jos Buttler (24), Jamie Smith (6), Jamie Overton (0), Brydon Carse (3) and Jofra Archer (0) to record his second five-for in the shortest format.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami Makes Comeback in International Cricket After 14 Months, Gets Named in Playing XI During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025.

England, who lost wickets in a cluster, were cruising at 83 for one in the ninth over but slipped to 127 for eight after 16 overs.

For England, Ben Duckett (51 off 28 balls; 7x4s, 2x6s) provided fireworks at the top, while Liam Livingstone's 24-ball 43 with five sixes and a four pushed them past the 150-mark.

Also Read | When Is Lionel Messi’s Next Match? Get Details of Inter Miami Star’s Schedule as 2025 Season Starts, With Date and Time in IST.

Brief scores: England 171/9 in 20 overs (Ben Duckett 51, Liam Livingstone 43; Hardik Pandya 2/33, Varun Chakravarthy 5/24) vs India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)