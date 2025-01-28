One of football's greatest, Lionel Messi is back in action. The Argentine star along with his club Inter Miami CF are back-to-action. The MLS side kick-started their 2025 season with a pre-season tour, which is scheduled to happen across the two continents of America. The side along with their star player Messi have already played a friendly game in the US city of Las Vegas on January 19, 2025, and now in no time, they will be playing their next practice game. Lionel Messi to Play in Europe Again? Inter Miami Working on Argentine’s Contract Renewal With Special Clause.

Interestingly the club is back to action after a long gap of over two months, with their last competitive match happening against Atlanta United, which they shocking lost and thereby bid adieu to the hopes of clinching the MLS Cup, after a superb and successful season, where they triumphed in the Supporters Shield with domination. Following the game, the club and their star Lionel Messi were without any football action for over a couple of months. Until finally playing Mexico's Liga MX side Club America. Inter Miami won the game 3-2 on penalty shootouts after the match ended 2-2.

When Is Lionel Messi's Next Match?

Lionel Messi being an integral part of the pre-season tour across the American continents will play his next game against the two-time domestic champions of Peru, Universitario de Deportes. This match is scheduled to happen on January 30, 6:30 AM (IST), at Estadio Monumental, in Lima, Peru.

Following the game against Universitario, Messi's Inter Miami will be locking horns with Sporting San Miguelito in Panama, C.D. Olimpia in Honduras, and Orlando City SC in the USA, before finally kicking off for the competitive games, starting with the CONCACAF Champions Cup fixture on February 19 against Sporting KC at the Children's Mercy Park.

The club has started the season under new head coach Javier Mascherano, who is a former FC Barcelona and Argentina National Football Team legend and long-time teammate of Lionel Messi.

