Chelsea signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion on a seven-year contract on Saturday. The transfer fee was reported to be 25 million pounds (USD 32 million) for the Spain international, who is expected to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting spot. Premier League Transfer News: Manchester City Sign Croatian Centre-Back Josko Gvardiol on Five-Year Deal From RB Leipzig

The 25-year-old Sanchez made 23 Premier League appearances last season. He joined Brighton as a teenager and progressed through the club's academy, becoming the Seagulls' first-choice goalkeeper during the 2020-21 season. Chelsea, which hosts Liverpool on August 13 in its season opener, has made seven summer signings under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)