Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on January 4, in a high-profile Premier League 2025-26 encounter that marks a new chapter for the visitors. While Pep Guardiola’s side aims to close a four-point gap on league leaders Arsenal, Chelsea enters the contest under the guidance of interim manager Calum McFarlane following the sudden departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day. The clash is a vital opportunity for City to capitalize on the managerial uncertainty at Stamford Bridge and keep their title defense on track. Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Edge Past Bournemouth, Aston Villa Hands Nottingham Forest Thumping Loss.

Manchester City currently holds a dominant record against Chelsea, remaining unbeaten in their last 11 meetings across all competitions. Chelsea’s last league victory at the Etihad dates back to May 2021.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4.

Venue: Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Time: 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Team News and Key Players

Pep Guardiola faces some late fitness calls following a physical 0-0 draw against Sunderland on New Year's Day. John Stones is a major doubt with a leg injury, while Savinho is expected to miss out after being forced off in the last match. However, the Citizens remain strong at home, bolstered by the form of Erling Haaland, who looks to add to his league-leading tally. Chelsea Announce Departure of Head Coach Enzo Maresca.

The Blues are in a state of transition after parting ways with former City assistant Enzo Maresca earlier this week. Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane will lead the team today. Key midfielder Moises Caicedo is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card, while Marc Cucurella remains a doubt with a hamstring issue. On a positive note, Cole Palmer is expected to be fit to start against his former club.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network).

