Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 (ANI): The 2023 Squash World Cup will be held in Chennai from June 13 to 17 with ace players Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa spearheading the Indian contingent, the sport's governing body in the country said on Monday.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT)-World Squash Federation (WSF) Squash World Cup will be held here at the Express Avenue Mall and the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy (ISTA), it was officially announced on Monday.

The last edition of the World Cup was also held in Chennai in 2011.

This event is to be sponsored by the Tamilnadu Government which will bring together top squash players from around the world to compete for the coveted trophy.

The Squash World Cup, now in its fourth edition, has undergone significant changes since its last staging in 2011. This event will inspire a new generation of squash enthusiasts and contribute to the sport's development in India.

This year's tournament will feature gender parity within teams, showcasing the commitment to inclusivity and equality in squash. For the first time in WSF history, matches will be played to a best of 5 games to seven points, adding an exciting twist to the competition. Each team will consist of two men and two women, competing against each other in ties of four matches within their respective pools.

Eight countries will vie for the 2023 Squash World Cup trophy. Hosts India will be joined by Hong Kong, China; Japan; Malaysia; Egypt; South Africa; Australia, and Colombia. With its formidable squash players, Egypt is expected to be the top seed for the event, making the competition even more thrilling.

Indian fans will have the opportunity to support their home team and witness world-class squash in action. Saurav Ghosal will lead the Indian contingent, currently ranked 19th in the world, along with Abhay Singh, the Men's National Champion, and the accomplished Joshna Chinappa (19 times National Champion) and Tanvi Khanna, who will also represent India at the upcoming Asian Games.

"I'm delighted to announce that Chennai will once again host the prestigious SDAT-WSF Squash World Cup from June 13 to 17. This tournament marks a new chapter in the history of our event as we revive and revamp it to enhance its significance further," said N. Ramachandran, Honorary life president - Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and Vice Chairman - SDAT.

"The Express Avenue mall's central atrium will be transferred into a state-of-the-art all-glass court providing a captivating setting to witness the exhilarating action and the athleticism of the sportspersons," said Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu (TN) minister for youth welfare and sports development. (ANI)

