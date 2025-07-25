Changzhou [China], July 25 (ANI): Young Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda's campaign in the ongoing China Open came to an end with a defeat to world number four and former world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals on Friday, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media said in a release.

During the final eight clash, Unnati went down to Akane by 16-21, 12-21. Playing in her very first BWF Super 1000 event, the young 17-year-old made headlines with her fearless performances.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

According to the release, she became only the fourth Indian women's singles shuttler to ever reach the quarterfinals of a BWF Super 1000 event.

Unnati delivered a sensational performance to overcome two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and book her place in the women's singles quarterfinals on Thursday.

Also Read | Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

The match was a showcase of India's present and future in badminton, with the rising star Hooda taking on the seasoned champion Sindhu. Hooda started strong, claiming the opening game 21-16, but Sindhu struck back in the second, edging it 21-19 in a tense finish. In the decider, Hooda displayed remarkable play, sealing the contest 21-13 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Earlier on Wednesday, Unnati delivered a commanding performance to outplay experienced Scottish shuttler Kirsty Gilmour 21-11, 21-16 in just 36 minutes.

India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, continued their winning momentum at the China Open 2025, a BWF Super 1000 tournament, to book a place in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The World No. 12 duo delivered another composed performance, edging past Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana 21-19, 21-19 in straight games, underlining their strong title aspirations.In men's singles, HS Prannoy played against World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei but concluded his campaign after a hard-fought encounter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)