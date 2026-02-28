Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu finds herself stranded at Dubai International Airport, a critical transit hub, following extensive airspace closures across the Middle East. The disruption comes in the wake of joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on targets within Iran, an escalation that has plunged the region into heightened geopolitical tension. Sindhu was en route to Birmingham, England, to compete in the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships, scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 3rd March 2026.

The two-time Olympic medallist took to social media to share her predicament, posting a video from the bustling airport with the caption, "All flights suspended until further notice." Her travel plans, along with those of countless other passengers, have been severely impacted by the sudden closure of airspace over several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain, as confirmed by reports. This unforeseen halt to air traffic raises significant concerns about her timely arrival for one of badminton's most esteemed tournaments. India's Devika Sihag Claims Maiden BWF Super 300 at Thailand Masters 2026.

PV Sindhu's Instagram Story

Pv sindhu in airport. pic.twitter.com/wAhTnj7Kwa — bhabis bhitria (@BhitriaBhabis) February 28, 2026

Regional Conflict Escalates

The military action, dubbed Operation Epic Fury by the US military, saw the United States and Israel launch a major offensive against Iran early on Saturday. Israeli officials described their involvement as a "preemptive strike," citing expectations of an imminent missile and drone attack from Iran. Iran's foreign ministry has condemned the strikes as a "gross violation of Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty," with reports indicating retaliatory missile launches by Iran targeting Israeli and US bases in the region. The escalating conflict has led to a 48-hour state of emergency declared in Israel and widespread reports of explosions across the Gulf.

Impact on Athletes and Travel

Sindhu's situation highlights the broader disruption to international travel caused by the rapidly unfolding events. She is travelling with her personal team, including a physio, Indonesian coach Irwansyah, and a strength and conditioning coach, all of whom are now awaiting clarity on their onward journey. Brady Tkachuk AI Video: US Ice Hockey Slams White House for Posting 'Fake' Clip Online.

While Sindhu remains in Dubai, other Indian athletes, such as the men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, managed to reach Birmingham prior to the strikes, with Shetty confirming their safe arrival on Instagram. The Indian men's basketball team is also reportedly stranded in Doha, Qatar, with their travel plans cancelled.

The All England Open, a Super 1000 event on the BWF World Tour, is a crucial fixture in the badminton calendar, offering significant ranking points and prize money. Sindhu is scheduled to face Thailand's Supanida Katethong in her opening round match. The uncertainty surrounding her travel poses a considerable challenge to her preparations and participation in the tournament, which is set to run until 8th March 2026 at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. The global sporting community will be closely watching developments, hoping for a swift resolution that allows affected athletes to compete.

