Kalyani (WB), Apr 17 (PTI) Former champions Churchill Brothers would aim to continue their five-match unbeaten run when they take on Indian Arrows in their final phase one match of the I-League here on Monday.

Heading into the last gameweek, six teams have already qualified for the championship round, while the battle for the final spot is between Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir FC.

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, Sreenidi Deccan and NEROCA FC, besides Churchill, have booked the championship round tickets.

Rajasthan United are currently at seventh spot on 15 points and they need just a draw against Sreenidi Deccan in another match on Monday to make it to the championship round.

The teams which ended at 8th to 13th sports in the phase one will compete among themselves to decide the side which will be relegated from the I-League.

Churchill Brothers head coach Antonio Rueda said the real goal is to perform well in the championship round and give a tough competition in every match.

"Tomorrow's game will not be easy as it is against a team with young and future talents, and they are tactically solid, but we'll give our best tomorrow," said the Spaniard.

Churchill are currently at fifth spot with 17 points from 11 matches.

Already out of championship round berth, the Arrows are coming into this match after their second win of the season, a narrow 1-0 victory over Kenkre FC.

"I always look for the progression of the players and they have done a great job. The most important thing is that the boys were very comfortable under pressure," said Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh.

"The next game is another game for us in the campaign, and we would like to end it on a good note," he said.

Rajasthan United were held 1-1 by NEROCA last time out and head coach Francesc Bonet said there is no pressure on his team.

"We've been good in the first stage so far and we'll go for the three points tomorrow," said the Spaniard.

"It will be significant for a new club like us if we make it into the top 7. Only six of our 30 players played in the I-League last season and only two of them made it into the championship stage. It means that we are doing things very well," said a proud coach.

Sreenidi Deccan confirmed their place in the top-7 after their 2-0 win over Sudeva Delhi. They are currently at fourth in the table with 20 points, seven behind leaders Gokulam Kerala (27).

In the third match of the day, Mohammedan Sporting square off with Neroca FC at Kalyani Stadium. Both have qualified for the championship round.

Mohammedan Sporting are currently at second spot with 25 points while Neroca are at sixth with 17 points.

As per the tournament format, at the end of round-robin matches among the 13 teams in Phase 1, the top seven will feature in the championship round -- each side playing all others once -- to decide the I-League winner.

The bottom six teams after the Phase 1 will also play in a single-leg round-robin format for the relegation battle.

