Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in the second semi-final of this season’s FA Cup with the winner taking on Liverpool in the final. The Reds defeated Manchester City yesterday in a pulsating match and we could have a repeat of the League Cup final should Chelsea live up to its billing. But as we have seen, the Blues in the last two rounds against Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town respectively, they have not dominated teams a club of their stature should and this sets up for a very open game. Crystal Palace thumped Everton 4-0 in the quarter-finals and prior to their defeat against Leicester City, the London club was on a seven-game unbeaten run. Chelsea versus Crystal Palace will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 9:00 PM IST. FA Cup 2021–22: Liverpool Advances to Final After Beating Manchester City 3–2

Romelu Lukaku has returned to first-team training for Chelsea after missing the last two matches due to injury. The Blues will likely have Kai Havertz and Timo Werner leading the attack with the ever-dependable Mason Mount as the attacking midfielder. Trevor Chalobah should return to the starting eleven at the right center-back position. N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in midfield certainly hand Chelsea an edge with the world-class players they are.

Conor Gallagher, who has had a massive impact at Crystal Palace, misses out as he is ineligible to play against his former club. Wilfred Zaha on the left wing is where the attacking threat lies for this team and his link-up play with Jean-Philippe Mateta will be interesting to watch. Cheikhou Kouyate will likely sit back and protect the back four but can set up quick counters with his passing range.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the Wembley Stadium on April 17, 2022 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users. Crystal Palace will make it hard for Chelsea in the semis-final by adopting a defensive approach but the quality of the latter makes them an overwhelming favourites for the win.

