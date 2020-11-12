Geneva, Nov 12 (AP) Greg Clarke resigned as a vice president of FIFA on Thursday after also quitting as head of English soccer over discriminatory comments.

Clarke hoped to stay in the global role for a few more months after being forced out of the English Football Association on Tuesday within hours of making heavily criticized remarks on race, sexuality and gender during a British parliamentary hearing.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Betting Racket Busted in Bengaluru, 25 Cases Registered, 42 Held for Cricket Betting.

Clarke was the British vice president of FIFA — a position elected to by the congress of European soccer nations.

“Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA President (Aleksander Ceferin) and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke's proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council," UEFA said. (AP)

Also Read | Argentina vs Paraguay Dream11 Prediction in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Tips to Pick Best Team for ARG vs PAR Football Match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)