Argentina will host Paraguay in their third match of 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers. Argentina vs Paraguay World Cup qualifying match will be played at the La Bombonera stadium on November 13 (Friday). Argentina are looking to continue their perfect start to the qualifying campaign and win a third consecutive game. Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat Ecuador and Bolivia in their first two matches while Paraguay were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Peru and beat Venezuela 1-0 in their opening two games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy players searching for all tips and predictions to pick the beat playing XI for the ARG vs PAR match should scroll down for all details. Argentina vs Paraguay Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Get TV Channels to Watch in India and Free Telecast Time in IST.

The hosts are without a number of key players with Paulo Dybala and striker Sergio Aguero the headliner names. Aguero is yet to recover from the hamstring injury while Dybala was left out of the squad with a groin problem. A number of other players, including defender Juan Foyth, Marcos Acuna and Roberto Pereyra have withdrawn from the squad. Paraguay will miss their top goalkeepers in Roberto Fernandez and Gerardo Ortiz. Fernandez is out with injury while Ortiz is in quarantine after testing COVID-19 positive.

Argentina vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (ARG) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Argentina vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Gustavo Gomez (PAR), Nicolas Tagliafico (ARG) and Facundo Medina (ARG) should be made the three defenders.

Argentina vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Leonardo Paredes (ARG), Angel di Maria (ARG), Miguel Almiron (PAR) and Alejandro Romero (PAR) will be the four midfielders in this side.

Argentina vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (ARG), Dario Lezcano (PAR) and Lautaro Martinez (ARG) should be the four midfielders of this fantasy side.

Argentina vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Dream11 Team Prediction: – Emiliano Martinez (ARG), Gustavo Gomez (PAR), Nicolas Tagliafico (ARG), Facundo Medina (ARG), Leonardo Paredes (ARG), Angel di Maria (ARG), Miguel Almiron (PAR), Alejandro Romero (PAR), Lionel Messi (ARG), Dario Lezcano (PAR) and Lautaro Martinez (ARG).

Lionel Messi (ARG) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Lautaro Martinez (ARG) can be made the vice-captain for Argentina vs Paraguay match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).