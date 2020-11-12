Bengaluru, November 12: Bengaluru Police registered 25 cases and arrested 42 people in a special drive launched to crack down on cricket betting during the Indian Premier League (IPL), Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said on Thursday.

According to the police, as much as Rs 1.54 crores were seized from various searches conducted in the city in connection with cricket betting. IPL Betting Racket Busted in Bengaluru, Two Held; Rs 2 Lakh Seized.

"In the special drive conducted against cricket betting during the IPL, a total of 25 cases were registered, 42 accused arrested and Rs 1 crore 54 lakh cash was seized," Patil said.