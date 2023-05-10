Chennai, May 10 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Ambati Rayudu came into the playing XI for CSK in place of Shivam Dube.

Also Read | India's ODI World Cup Fixture Against Australia, Pakistan Announced: Reports.

DC, on the other hand, have brought in Lalit Yadav in place of Manish Pandey.

Teams:

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s XXX-Tremely Hot Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Posts Barely-There Bikini Snaps in Riyadh, Sparks Controversy on the Internet (View Hot Pics).

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)