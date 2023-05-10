The short trip that Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez took to Saudi Arabia has changed everything. Their past year's move to a luxurious estate in Saudi Arabia has become one of the most talked about acts of the player and model pair. Ronaldo and Georgina are not yet married, and Saudi Arabian law forbids unmarried couples from cohabitating. However, the pair was exclusively excused given their dynamics. But now, fans believe that matters may have gone a little out of hand. In her most recent Instagram photo, Georgina now appears to have discovered her in soup once more.

With some of her cleavage-baring swimsuit images, Georgina swept the internet recently. The post quickly became popular, receiving more than four million likes. However, several social media users immediately also pointed out that her post is in violation of a purported Saudi Arabian legislation that forbids the wearing of short dresses and bikinis. Cristiano Ronaldo Kisses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Shares Romantic Photo To Shut Down Break-Up Rumours!

The picture isn't actually unusual for the model who keeps posting photos that are almost naked but if the model keeps posting bikini pictures close to a pool on her Instagram account, she might find herself in difficult situations with the law. In Saudi Arabia, it is forbidden to upload "over-exposed or semi-nude" pictures on social media. It's also not permitted to wear clothes that is very thin, transparent, low-cut, or exposes the neck or shoulders.

Georgina Rodriguez Bares her Cleavage in a Barely-There Bikini (VIew Pic):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Commenters were surprised as one user commented, "In Saudi Arabia ? In Saudi Arabia ? I swear to god." Another said: "The Saudis are angry." Another person wrote, "This is the purest place on earth, how will this happen?" yet another person said. "I swear by God, this is an insult to the country of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia," one of the many such comments read.

If you are not aware, Georgina Rodriguez, an Argentinean native who was born in Buenos Aires, has been sighted out and about with Cristiano Ronaldo since late 2016. Mateo and Eva, twins, were delivered through surrogate in June 2017 for the couple. In November 2017, they received a daughter as a gift. While Ronaldo and Georgina welcomed a daughter this year, they also had to deal with the agony of losing their newborn son in 2022.

