Ahmedabad, May 25 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings scored an imposing 230 for 5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Devon Conway (52) and Dewald Brevis (57) scored half-centuries for CSK.

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings: 230 for 5 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 57, Devon Conway 52; Prasidh Krishna 2/22).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)