Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face each other in a must-win clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to keep their hopes alive for the Qualifier 1. To settle matters, PBKS and MI will go up against each other in a neutral venue, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday, May 25. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS ruined their golden chance to move to the top of the points table after they suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring thriller in Jaipur. The franchise will be keen to bounce back before heading towards the playoffs. IPL 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Table-Toppers Gujarat Titans To Secure Top-Two Finish in Indian Premier League Points Table.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are fourth in the IPL 2025 standings. The Hardik Pandya-led side is coming into this contest after defeating Delhi Capitals at home. The Mumbai-based franchise has the best Net Run Rate (NRR) among all the teams. They are also in contention to reach the top two of the standings. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match promises to be a thrilling contest with both sides having some brilliant match-winners in their squad. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Rohit Sharma (MI)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Will Jacks (MI)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc). Shubman Gill Felicitated by Gujarat Cricket Association Ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match for Being Appointed as India's New Test Captain.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Ryan Rickelton (MI), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Rohit Sharma (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Will Jacks (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

