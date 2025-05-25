Newcastle United have had a very good season, with the team claiming the League Cup and now things could get even better with the Magpies having a chance of breaking into the Champions League next season. They face Everton this evening at home, fourth in the points table below Manchester City. With Aston Villa and Chelsea also in the fray, it has gone down to the wire in the European qualification race, something which bodes well for the team. Opponents Everton, on the other hand, are 13th and the team will be relieved after surviving the drop, considering they looked poor early on. Newcastle United versus Everton will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Manchester United To Face Further Losses of Millions of Euros Following UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Match Defeat Against Tottenham Hotspur.

Joelinton and Lewis Hall miss out for Newcastle United due to injury,es but the rest of the key players are fit and available. Alexander Isak has suitors all over Europe, but the Swedish international has his sights firmly set on getting the goals for the hosts. Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon will be deployed on the wings with Sandro Tonali as the holding midfielder. Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff will venture forward to support the attack.

David Moyes has done wonders with his Everton ever since given the chance to manage the side. James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Seamus Coleman are all ruled out with injuries. Beto will be the play the striker up top with Carlos Alcaraz as the playmaker. Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison will use their pace to create chances out wide. Virgil van Dijk Urges Liverpool Fans To Savour Every Moment Ahead of Premier League Trophy Lift, Says ‘Idea of Lifting Trophy in Front of Supporters at Anfield Is Something Special’.

When is Newcastle United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Newcastle United are set to take on Everton in Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 25. The Newcastle United vs Everton match is set to be played at St James Park, Newcastle upon Tyne and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Newcastle United vs Everton live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Newcastle United vs Everton online viewing options are listed below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Newcastle United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Newcastle United claiming a 2-0 win

