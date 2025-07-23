Birmingham [UK], July 23 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stars Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Dwayne Bravo were seen in a celebratory mode during the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) in the UK.

Raina, Harbhajan, Bravo, and Chawla have all represented Chennai Super Kings in the past. While Raina and Bravo have been involved in multiple title-winning seasons with the Men in Yellow, Harbhajan played two seasons in 2018 and 2019, picking up 23 wickets in total and lifting the title in the 2018 season. Chawla donned the yellow colours in the 2020 season, taking six wickets.

Also Read | Who Is Sudarshan Gopaladesikan? All You Need to Know About Former Infosys Intern Appointed as New Technical Director of EPL Club Newcastle United.

All these stars were in unison to celebrate the birthday of the West Indies Champions team owner, Ajay Sethi. Singer Navraj Hans was also present at the event. The evening was filled with laughter, good food, and great company.

The West Indies Champions, known for their thrilling performances on the field in the World Championship of Legends, were delighted to have Harbhajan and Raina join in the festivities. The birthday celebration was a perfect blend of fun, music, and camaraderie, showcasing the strong bond between the team and its owner.

Also Read | Why Was Brendan Taylor Banned? Know Reason As Zimbabwe Cricketer Is Set To For International Return After Three and a Half Years.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this special celebration and wish Ajay a very happy birthday," said Harbhajan.

Meanwhile, Raina said, "It is always a pleasure to spend time with Ajay Sethi and the West Indies Champions. Here's to many more successful years ahead!"

The World Championship of Legends 2025 features many other legends of the game as well, including Shikhar Dhawan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and more.

While India Champions lost their opening game to South Africa Champions and will take on Australia Champions on Saturday, West Indies Champions started with a tie against South Africa Champions and pulled off a close win against England Champions. They will next play Australia Champions on Wednesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)