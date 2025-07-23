Sudarshan Gopaladesikan, who previously worked as an intern at Infosys in India, has been appointed as the new Sporting Director of English Premier League side Newcastle United FC. As per the official press release issued by the Magpies, Sudarshan Gopaladesikan has been given responsibilities to perform his role "across all sporting departments throughout men's, women's and Academy teams." Sudarshan Gopaladesikan will be leading the club's football data operations. Newcastle United Win Carabao Cup 2024-25; Dan Burn and Alexander Isak Superb Goals Helps The Magpies Clinch 2-1 Victory Over Liverpool in EFL Cup Final.

The new Technical Director of Newcastle United FC shared his excitement on being appointed for the high-profile role at the British side. Sudarshan Gopaladesikan, known as Suds said, "I'm delighted and honoured to be joining Newcastle United as Technical Director. Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of working with clubs that have deeply passionate fanbases, and Newcastle stands out for its unique connection between the team, the city and its supporters. I'm excited to work alongside the club's talented staff to identify what helps give us a competitive edge. Most of all, I'm looking forward to experiencing the incredible matchday atmosphere at St. James' Park and being part of this proud football family and community."

Who is Sudarshan Gopaladesikan?

Sudarshan Gopaladesikan, currently aged 36 years, is the newly appointed Technical Director of the EPL club Newcastle United FC. Sudarshan Gopaladesikan is a PIO (Person of Indian Origin). Before joining the Magpies, Sudarshan Gopaladesikan was a part of Serie A side Atalanta BC, working as the Director of Football Intelligence. During his tenure, Atalanta had finished three times in the top five of Serie A, won the UEFA Europa League, and reached a Coppa Italia final. Newcastle United Legend Nolberto Solano Named As Head Coach of Pakistan National Football Team.

Newcastle United Appoints Sudarshan Gopaladesikan as Technical Director

We have appointed Sudarshan Gopaladesikan as our new Technical Director 🤝 Sudarshan joins after leaving Atalanta, where he was Director of Football Intelligence, and will lead football data operations for our men’s, women’s and Academy teams. Welcome to Newcastle United, Suds! — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 21, 2025

Besides his experience with Atalanta BC, Suds has also worked with SL Benfica as Head of Sports Data Science. Also, other than experience in club football, he lectures for FIFA's Executive Education programmes and the PFA Business School on data-driven decision making. Sudarshan Gopaladesikan is also the first ever PIO to grace the role of a TD in an English club since Michael Chopra with Newcastle and Sunderland (2002-2008). Sudarshan Gopaladesikan used to work as an intern for the Indian IT company Infosys in 2012.

