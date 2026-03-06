By Sahil Kohli

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani expressed excitement about DC's pace attack led by Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Aquib Nabi Dar and Australian legend Mitchell Starc and hailed the Ranji Trophy winning star for his commitment towards red-ball cricket.

Nabi was named the 'Player of the Series' of the recent Ranji Trophy tournament, taking 60 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.56, including two four-fers and seven five-wicket hauls and best figures of 7/24. Besides this, he also contributed 245 runs with the bat.

Speaking to ANI on the excitement of Aquib and Starc leading the pace attack, Badani said, "Massively excited! I mean, I am so happy for that boy. I am so happy with the hard work that he's put in. And I am so happy that all his hard work has translated into his side winning the cup--a historic win for them. And we have spotted him quite early; we had him in our camp as early as June-July. And we felt that he is somebody who has got the skill and the talent. And in fact, I told Aquib, "Ho sake toh baaki team ke scouting mein mat jaana. Try and avoid going, so that if they get to know, then it becomes more difficult for us to try and pick you." That was the talent we saw in him."

Badani went on to highlight Aquib's fine spells during the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy and termed him a "special talent" who does not like to "hold back or save himself".

"I think what I like most about him is that he is somebody who is happy to keep bowling and keep running in and bowl. And whatever I have spoken to him is that, "Hemang bhai, I like playing Ranji Trophy cricket." I have seen a lot of younger bowlers who prefer not to play, who try to avoid playing the four-day format because it is a tough format. You have to bowl 30 overs, you have to bowl again in the second innings. It is not easy on the body. But he loves to do it. He loves to run in, he loves to keep giving in his heart and soul each time he bowls. And that is refreshing to see in today's day and age because most bowlers that I have seen in recent times are avoiding the longer format. But to see him the way he is, I am mighty pleased that he's done so well and looking forward to working with someone like Aquib with great work ethics and hoping that he has a great season ahead."

Nabi came in clutch when his team needed him the most in the knockout stages. In the quarterfinal against the ex Ranji champions, Madhya Pradesh, he secured the 'Player of the Match' honours with 12 wicket haul, including a seven-for. In the semifinal against Bengal, he was once again adjudged the POTM for a nine-wicket haul, including a five-wicket haul and scored a useful 42 with the bat.

Speaking on batter KL Rahul's position, if he will bat as an opener or in the middle-order as a finisher, like he has been doing for India in ODIs, Badani said, "it is still undecided."

"Its a million-dollar question. Honestly, we are still undecided, and I do not think I can give an answer right now. Within the next week or so we will have clarity he bats as an opener or in the middle-order," he added.

DC also packs plenty of finishers in their batting order, with South African star Tristan Stubbs, uncapped Indian hitter Ashutosh Sharma, and now they have also got David Miller on board for this season.

Speaking on who the options as finisher could be, considering the need to maintain the four-player overseas quota and experience of Miller, he said, "So it is a challenge for every side that you can only play four overseas. And when you have quality overseas options, it becomes difficult for you to try and pick just four in the side. But it is understood by everyone that the mandate is just about four. So it boils down to, again, on that given day: what are the opposition bowlers like? Which of our overseas players will add value? Which of the overseas players are best suited for that game? It will literally be a decision that we take as we go by, game by game."

On Delhi Capitals' fifth-place finish last season, where they started off with five successive wins but lost steam later, ending with seven wins, six losses and a no result, Badani said that the team was one win short of playoff qualification and had a team to reach the final four.

"I still believe that we also have a great side this year. And I am hoping that we qualify. And I want to be--I do not want to be brash--but I would hopefully want to win this cup and get Delhi the first win," he concluded. (ANI)

