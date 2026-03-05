Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur will host Crystal Palace on 6 March 2026, in a crucial Premier League 2025-26 clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With both London clubs positioned in the bottom half of the table, this Matchweek 29 fixture carries significant relegation implications. EPL 2025–26: Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko Score As Manchester United Edge Past Crystal Palace As Red Devils Climb to Third in Standings.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Arsenal Maintain Lead; Manchester City Stay Close Second.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchweek 29) Date Thursday, 5 March 2026 Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT (1:30 AM IST, 6 March) Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK Broadcaster TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Team News

Spurs enter the match under significant pressure, currently occupying 16th place in the standings. Under the guidance of interim manager Igor Tudor, the team has struggled to find a rhythm, remaining without a league win since the turn of the year. A victory tonight is essential to ease growing concerns amongst the home support regarding their top-flight status.

Crystal Palace, managed by Oliver Glasner, sit in 14th position. While they possess a slight cushion over the bottom three, their recent form has been patchy, highlighted by a narrow loss to Manchester United last weekend. A win in North London would provide much-needed breathing space as the season enters its final stretch.

