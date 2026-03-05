India have qualified for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating England in a high-scoring IND vs ENG semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on 5 March. Defending a record-breaking total of 253, the hosts withstood a fierce counter-attack to set up a title clash against New Zealand. India vs England Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

Jacob Bethell’s Historic Resistance

In response, England’s Jacob Bethell produced one of the greatest individual innings in tournament history. He reached his half-century in just 19 balls, setting a new record for the fastest-ever fifty by an England player in a T20 World Cup. Bethell continued his onslaught to reach an unbeaten century, but a disciplined final over from India’s bowlers ensured England fell just short of the daunting target.

India Post Record Total in T20 World Cup Semi-Final Against England

India set a formidable target of 254 runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium today. This score marks the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup knockout match. Jacob Bethell Scores Fastest Fifty For England in T20 World Cup History, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 Semi-Final.

Sanju Samson Leads the Charge

Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a brilliant 89, providing the backbone for India’s massive score. His performance, supported by aggressive cameos from Shivam Dube (43), Hardik Pandya (27), Ishan Kishan (39), and Tilak Varma, capitalised on the batting-friendly conditions in Mumbai.

