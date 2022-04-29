Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine became the first overseas spinner in the history of the Indian Premier League to reach the 150-wicket milestone.

In the match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders' star all-rounder completed the milestone when he picked up the wicket of Lalit Yadav in his 3rd over as Kolkata Knight Riders were defending a paltry total of 146. Narine is at number 8 in the overall list of bowlers who have taken 150 or more wickets in the IPL.

With this, Narine became the first foreign spin bowler to take 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League. Dwayne Bravo is at number one among the bowlers who take the most wickets in IPL. Bravo has taken 181 wickets in 158 matches while Lasith Malinga is second with 170 wickets in 122 matches while Amit Mishra is at number three with 166 wickets in 154 matches.

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets to register their fourth win in IPL 2022 on Thursday. Delhi has won four out of its 8 matches played this season while losing the same number of matches. At the same time, this is Kolkata's sixth defeat in nine matches. KKR are at number eight in the points table with three wins. This defeat has also dealt a blow to KKR's hopes of reaching the playoffs. (ANI)

