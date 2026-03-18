Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has publicly extended an offer of assistance in managing optics to Kavya Maran, the executive director of Sun TV Network and co-owner of SunRisers Leeds. This unusual intervention comes in the wake of a significant controversy surrounding SunRisers Leeds' recent acquisition of Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 (approximately INR 2.34 crore) at The Hundred 2026 player auction. The signing, which marks a rare instance of an Indian-owned franchise securing a Pakistani player in an overseas league, has triggered widespread debate and backlash, particularly from Indian cricket fans. BCCI Distances Itself from Sunrisers Leeds' Abrar Ahmed Signing For The Hundred 2026, VP Rajeev Shukla Issues Statement (Watch Video).

Lalit Modi's Post For Kavya Maran

The Controversial Signing

The Hundred auction, held earlier this month, saw SunRisers Leeds, a franchise owned by Kavya Maran's Sun Group (which also controls IPL's SunRisers Hyderabad), successfully bid for Abrar Ahmed. This move was historic, as Pakistani players have been largely absent from Indian-run cricket leagues since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, leading to a de facto ban in the IPL. The decision to sign Ahmed, a mystery spinner, quickly ignited a social media storm, with many Indian fans expressing strong disapproval and questioning the franchise's judgment. The intensity of the backlash was such that the official X (formerly Twitter) account of SunRisers Leeds was temporarily suspended.

Lalit Modi's Unsolicited Advice

Amidst the growing furore, Lalit Modi, a figure no stranger to cricket controversies, took to social media to address the situation directly. In a post directed at Kavya Maran, Modi wrote: "Investing ₹2.34 crore on a Pakistani player when the fans are already on edge? I know a thing or two about managing optics and building empires. Call me". Sunrisers Leeds 'X' Account Restored After Temporary Suspension Following Kavya Maran-Owned Franchise Picked Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred 2026.

Modi, who founded the IPL but later faced charges of misconduct, appeared to position himself as an expert in navigating the complex public relations landscape of high-stakes cricket ventures. His unsolicited advice has added another layer to the ongoing discussion, drawing further attention to the sensitive nature of the signing.

Broader Implications and Reactions

The signing of Abrar Ahmed by an IPL-linked franchise has brought to the forefront the delicate balance between cricketing talent and geopolitical sensitivities. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), organisers of The Hundred, had previously cautioned franchises against discrimination based on nationality, indicating a commitment to fair player selection. However, the strong public reaction underscores the deep-seated sentiments that continue to influence cricketing ties between India and Pakistan. List of Pakistan Players Sold and Unsold at The Hundred Auction 2026.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was among the prominent voices to criticise the move, questioning the implications of such payments in the current context. Abrar Ahmed was one of two Pakistani players picked in the auction, with Usman Tariq joining Birmingham Phoenix, a team without IPL ownership links, which attracted less attention.

The controversy surrounding Abrar Ahmed's signing by SunRisers Leeds highlights the enduring complexities in cricket, particularly concerning player selections involving India and Pakistan. While the move was a landmark for Abrar Ahmed and The Hundred, the ensuing backlash and Lalit Modi's public offer of assistance underscore the significant "optics" challenges faced by franchises operating in a globally interconnected yet politically sensitive sporting landscape. The incident is likely to prompt further reflection on how such decisions are perceived and managed in the future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).