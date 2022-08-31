New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A 15-member team has been named by the Delhi Capital Badminton Association to participate at the upcoming National Games scheduled to be held from September 27 to October 10 in Gujarat.

Returning after a gap of seven years, the 36th edition of the multi-event sporting showpiece will be held in six cities across Gujarat. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs BAN Cricket Match in Dubai.

The badminton events are scheduled in Surat from October 4 to 9.

The Delhi team comprises Arjun Rehani, Vaibhav Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Harsh Rana, Eshaan Duggal, Likhita Srivastava, Deepshikha Singh, Bharti Pal, Navadha Mangalam, Khushi Gupta.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Singh Says, Indian Hockey Team’s Primary Focus is On Finishing and Coordination After The Devastating Loss Against Australia in 2022 CWG Final.

For the individual events Kartikey Gulshan Kumar, Aashi Rawat, Rohan Kapoor, kanika Kanwal, Khushi Gupta and Kavya Gupta were picked.

"The Delhi Teams have been selected on the basis of performance in the four State Ranking tournaments including Delhi State Championship," Delhi Capital Badminton Championship (DCBA) said in a release.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) had said on Friday that teams from Delhi alongwith Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Gujarat were eligible to participate in the mixed team championships at the National Games.

DCBA also announced its team for the North Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship to be held at Jammu from September 8 to 11.

Teams:

National Games:

Mixed team championships: Arjun Rehani, Vaibhav Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Harsh Rana, Eshaan Duggal, Likhita Srivastava, Deepshikha Singh, Bharti Pal, Navadha Mangalam, Khushi Gupta.

Individual events: Kartikey Gulshan Kumar, Aashi Rawat, Rohan Kapoor, Kanika Kanwal, Khushi Gupta, Kavya Gupta.

North Zone Inter State Championships:

Men: Arjun Rehani, Vaibhav Jadhav, Harsh Rana, Nitin Kumar and Eshaan Duggal.

Women: Likhita Srivastava, Deepshikha Singh, Navadha Mangalam, Khushi Gupta, Kavya Gupta.

Boys U19: Abhinav Manglam, S. Gainpaul, Rudransh Negi, Shivasnh Negi, Vaasu Himmatramka.

Girls U19: Ishita Negi, Tiya Dabbas, Isobel Kuriyan, Stuti Agarwal, Ayushi Dodhwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)