Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off against each other in a group stage match at Asia Cup 2022. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on September 1 and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka, who are the official hosts of the continental cricket tournament, will head into this game on the back of a heavy defeat against high-flying Afghanistan who are the first team to qualify for the super 4 round, having won two out of two matches. On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan will lead the Bangladesh side in their second game of the Asia Cup 2022 who also fell to a defeat against the Afghans. With the Islanders and the Tigers both looking to get back to winning ways, this match is expected to be a cracker. India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and Now TV: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs HK With Cricket Match Timing in IST

In this fixture, Bangladesh would go with the same playing XI that played against Afghanistan. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz could get a chance to feature in the starting XI. All the eyes once again will be on Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladeshi skipper who has been handed the burden of captaincy just before Asia Cup started this year. After failing to hit big against AFG, he will be hungrier for both runs and wickets. For Sri Lanka, they would bank on skipper Dhanuka and Wanindu Hasaranga.

SL vs BAN T20Is Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other for a total of 12 times in T20Is. The balance is tilted in favour of Sri Lanka, who have won eight of those games. Bangladesh meanwhile, have four wins.

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

The key players for Bangladesh would be their skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah, who are some of the most senior members of their squad. For Sri Lanka, a lot would rest on the performances of captain Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

There would be many player battles in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match. The duel between Wanindu Hasaranga and Shakib Al Hasan would be interesting to watch. Also, the clash between Taskin Ahmed and Dasun Shanaka can have an impact on this game.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on September 1, 2022 (Thursday) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in Bangladesh. The live online streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Likely Playing 11: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh Likely Playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

