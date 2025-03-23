Wollongong (Australia) Mar 23 (PTI) Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs dropped crucial shots near the finish and missed finishing in the top-10 of the Ford Women's NSW Open here.

Diksha and Pranavi shot 1-over 72 each to finish T-11 and T-14, while another Indian Avani Prashanth also had a tough finish with a triple bogey on the 18th to finish T-36th.

Australian Mimi Rhodes rode on her two early birdies on second and the fourth and parred the rest of the way for 2-under 69 for a 17-under total that gave her a maiden Ladies European Tour title.

The 23-year-old rookie was followed by Kirsten Rudgeley (68) and Italian Alessandro Fanali (70) who were tied for second at 15-under.

Diksha, who began with six pars, suffered back to back bogeys on the seventh and the eighth.

However, she made up for it with birdies on 10th, 11th and the 14th.

A top-10 finish was in sight till she double bogeyed the 16th to finish 1-over and had a total of 8-under.

Pranavi with three birdies and two bogeys through 16 holes and was 9-under for the tournament and inside Top-10. She finished bogey-bogey and dropped to 7-under and T-14.

Avani was 2-under after 17 holes with two birdies and one bogey before she was hit by a triple bogey and ended at 1-over 72 and 3-under for 54 holes.

Rhodes produced a composed final day display at the Wollongong Golf Club and was bogey-free to win in only her fourth LET event.

Leading by one heading into the final round, she pipped Fanali and Rudgeley to the trophy after the former was forced to take a drop on the closing par-5 18th.

Czech Republic's Sara Kouskova ended the week in solo fourth on 14-under par.

Switzerland's Kim Metraux hit the shot of the day making a hole-in-one on the par-3 10th.

A final day 69 (-2) helped her finish fifth alongside Sweden's Moa Folke as well as Spanish duo Nuria Iturrioz and Blanca Fernandez.

There is now a week off for the stars of the LET before a trip to South Africa.

The swing begins with the Joburg Ladies Open followed by the Investec SA Women's Open.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)