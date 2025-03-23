France have a lot to play for when they take on Croatia in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League Quarter-final tie. The Les Bleus lost the previous battle 2-0 away from home as resilient Croatian side dug deep to produce a brilliant victory. Didier Deschamps has been around for some time now with the French team and is now under severe criticism for his tactics. There are many who believe that French football now needs a new direction and it will be interesting to see how the 2018 World Cup winning coach answers his detractors. Opponents Croatia always execute their plans well often highlighting the fact that football is a team sport with utmost precision. A goal for them here could all but seal the tie in their favour. Demanding Thomas Tuchel Makes His Feelings Clear After Winning First Game in Charge of England Against Albania.

Dayot Upamecano is likely to replace Ibrahima Konate in the starting eleven for France with the Liverpool defender having a poor last match. Kylian Mbappe should play up top as the lone striker with Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise on the wings. Ousmane Dembele should feature as the playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will play as the central midfielders.

Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, and Duje Caleta-Car will form the three man backline for Croatia and the trio need to have a good game here. Ante Budimir is the forward up top and his hold up play will be critical. Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic will be two attacking midfielders. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic will form the double pivot in central midfield.

When is France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The France national football team will take on France national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal on Monday, March 24. The France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the

Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France and it starts at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Erling Haaland Helps Norway Start Its FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Campaign With 5–0 Rout Against Moldova.

Where to Get France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Croatia vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the France vs Croatia online viewing option, read below. France Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Doubtful for UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Against Croatia Due to Calf Injury.

How to Watch France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for France vs Croatia live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Croatia will play the waiting game here and expect them to go through.

