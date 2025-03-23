Denmark secured a crucial home win in the first leg Quarter-final tie with Portugal in the UEFA Nations League and it will now be down to whether they can hold their nerves and secure another positive result in the reverse fixture this evening. Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund scored the only goal of that match and his celebrations in particular grabbed a lot of attention. But Portugal at home under Roberto Martinez are a very strong team and it is not beyond them to make a comeback considering they have one of the best attacks in Europe. France Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Doubtful for UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Against Croatia Due to Calf Injury.

Inacio and Ruben Dias at the back for Portugal do pack a punch and the partnership is here to stay for a long time. Cristiano Ronaldo was poor in the previous game but is expected to keep his place in the starting eleven. Bruno Fernandes plays as the no 10 with Joao Neves and Vitinha behind him as the central midfielders. Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao will start as the two wide attackers.

Kasper Schmeichel in goal for Denmark has a calming influence at the back for the team and he needs to have a good game here. Cristian Eriksen is the playmaker and will slot in behind his club mate Rasmus Hojlund. Jesper Lindstrom and Andreas Skov Olsen will be deployed on the wings and should create a few chances from out wide.

When is Portugal vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Portugal national football team will take on France national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal on Monday, March 24. The Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal and it starts at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Erling Haaland Helps Norway Start Its FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Campaign With 5–0 Rout Against Moldova.

Where to Get Portugal vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Portugal vs Denmark online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Portugal vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Portugal vs Denmark live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. A tough game for both these team and there is a feeling it could go into penalties.

