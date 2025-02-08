New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Dream Sports Championship (DSC) has concluded its regional rounds across four cities, with Punjab FC (Delhi), Chennaiyin FC (Bengaluru), Reliance Foundation Young Champs (Mumbai), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Kolkata) emerged as winners to secure their spots in the National Finals of the U-17 Football Tournament, scheduled for April 2025 in Goa, as per the DSC press release.

Punjab FC became the first team to qualify for the National Finals, showcasing their dominance in the Delhi regional final on February 6. Forward Vishal Yadav continued his remarkable form with his second hat-trick of the tournament, scoring in the 4th, 52nd, and 68th minutes to secure a 3-0 victory over Garhwal Heroes FC. The defending champions of DSC's first edition maintained an impressive defensive record throughout the regional round, without conceding a single goal while scoring 17.

In a thrilling Bengaluru regional final on February 7, Chennaiyin FC emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over Alchemy International FA in a match that saw multiple lead changes. Mohammed Sahir played a crucial role with two equalizing goals for Chennaiyin FC, while the turning point came in the 70th minute when Alchemy's Singamayum Iliyas received a red card. Nitishkumar converted the resulting free kick to give Chennaiyin their first lead, before Abinash Singh added a fourth. Despite Uttam Nagshepam's late penalty for Alchemy, Chennaiyin held on to secure their place in the finals.

The Mumbai regional final, also held on February 7, saw Reliance Foundation Young Champs deliver an outstanding performance to defeat Brothers Sports Association 6-1. RFYC dominated throughout, with Atul B Pulipra opening the scoring, followed by Faris A's double, Shawn Fernandes's brace, and a late goal from substitute Ayush Sihag. Brothers' only consolation came through Aryan Tamang's 49th-minute strike.

In the fourth of six cities, Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched the Kolkata regional title on February 8 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club. Prem Hansdak emerged as the hero for the Mariners with a crucial double, scoring in the 49th and 59th minutes. Despite Sekh Kaiub's immediate equalizer for Mohammedan SC in the 50th minute, MBSG's resilience prevailed in what coach Deggie Cardoza described as a testament to their mental strength and preparation. (ANI)

