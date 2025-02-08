Currently on their preseason tour, Inter Miami FC will be back in action, when they stop in Honduras for their club friendly against Olimpia Deportivo. The Olimpia vs Inter Miami will be played at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano on February 9 and will have a kick-off at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). This match against Olimpia will be the fourth in their ongoing pre-season tour, where they have won all their matches, including two on Penalty Kicks. Lionel Messi to Attend NFL Super Bowl 2025, Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Playing in Front of ‘GOAT’ (Watch Video) .

Miami's star footballer Lionel Messi has featured in all their matches thus far, including an inspiring show against Sporting San Miguelito. Coach Javier Mascherano will need to be mindful of the Argentine's workload, as the MLS and CONCACAF Champions Cup start in over a week. Messi, aged 37, is a key component for the Inter Miami side, which plays four matches in under 11 days across competitions. Fans wondering if Messi will play in the Olimpia vs. Inter Miami Friendly can read below. Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hints at Argentine Star’s Future.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Olimpia vs Inter Miami Friendly 2025 Match?

Despite Mascherano's mention of monitoring Messi's health, the Argentina star footballer is expected to play in San Pedro Sula against Paraguayan side Olimpia. Messi did participate in the pre-match training session and looked in good shape while doing his drills, which makes his availability for the club friendly a surety.

