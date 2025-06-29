Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 medalist Lovlina Borgohain eased past Punjab's Krisha Verma in the 75 kg weight category with a unanimous victory, setting up a clash against Uttar Pradesh boxer Sneha in the penultimate round of the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Telangana on Sunday.

Former youth world champion Ankushita Boro showcased her class on Day 2 of the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament, advancing to the semifinals in the 65kg category with a clinical 5:0 win over Rajasthan pugilist Parthvi on Sunday.

Also Read | Ayush Shetty at US Open S300 2025, Badminton Free Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel and Telecast Details for Men's Singles Final Match.

In the 51kg division, home favourite and two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen delighted the Hyderabad crowd with a dominant 5:0 victory over Kalpana.

Organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, the tournament brings together top-tier names and emerging prospects from across the country. With 15 participating units--including 12 from the recent Elite Nationals, host Telangana, the SAI NCOE Combined team, and the TOPS Talent & Development squad--the competition is part of BFI's ongoing initiative to refine the national pool and scout future stars, as per a BFI press release.

Also Read | Tanvi Sharma at US Open S300 2025, Badminton Free Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel and Telecast Details for Women's Singles Final Match.

Other notable quarterfinal results saw Preeti (54kg), Jyoti (51kg), and Devika Ghorpade (51kg) book their semifinal berths with clean, unanimous wins. Tamil Nadu's V. Lakshaya (51kg) impressed with a 5:0 win over Laxmi Devi and will face Nikhat in the semi-finals, while Tanu (54kg), Shashi (65kg), and Yashi Sharma (65kg) also moved ahead after solid outings. Ankushita's TOPS teammate Gitimoni Gogoi advanced in 70kg via RSC, and Babirojsana Chanu (57kg) registered a stoppage win in the second round.

The tournament, serving as a gateway to the elite national camp in Patiala, continues at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with semifinals scheduled for tomorrow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)