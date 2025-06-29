US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Tanvi Sharma has created history in her first Super 300 competition as she has made her way to the final of the US Open 2025 and is looking in touch to win the entire thing. She defeated World No. 23 Thuy Linh Nguyen, No. 58 Pitchamon Opatniputh, and No. 50 Karupathevan Letshanaa on her way to the final of the tournament. In the semifinal, she beat Polina Buhrova of Ukraine by straight games (21-14, 21-16) in 34 minutes. Sharma will play Beiwen Zhang of the USA in the final of the event. Zhang beat Line Christophersen in the other semi-final with scores of 18-21, 21-16, 21-15. It will be a tough challenge for Sharma given how inexperienced she is and Zhang is highly experienced, yet the youngster has shown enough promise to stun the big players on her day. Who is Tanvi Sharma? Know All About 16-Year-Old Indian Badminton Star Who Made it to the US Open 2025 Super 300 Final.

Tanvi has been part of Team India in the Badminton Asia Champions and Uber Cup before but she has not played a lot of BWF tour matches yet. Only aged 16, Tanvi has made her mark in the Junior circuit. She is ranked World no 2 in the junior level and World no 66 in the Internationals. Given India are struggling to find a competitive Woman shutter to pass the baton on from PV Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma has the opportunity to prove that she is there to belong at this level when she takes on Zhang in the final of the S300 competition.

Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang US Open 2025 Final Match Details

Match Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang Date Monday, June 30 Time 01:30 AM (IST) Venue Mid-America Center Live Streaming, Telecast Details BWF TV YouTube channel (Live Streaming)

When is Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang US Open 2025 Final Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Tanvi Sharma will look to create history in her first S300 competition when she will take on Beiwen Zhang in the final of the US Open 2025. The Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang US Open S300 2025 final will be played at the Mid-America Center on Monday, June 30, 2025 and has an approximate start time of 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang US Open 2025 Final Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the US Open 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang US Open S300 2025 final live telecast on any TV channel. For Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang US Open S300 2025 final online viewing options, read below.

Tanvi Sharma at US Open S300 2025, Badminton Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

One Step From Glory 🏆 Rising stars Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma are set for the biggest matches of their young careers as they battle for the US Open 2025 titles 🇮🇳🔥 Watch the young guns fight it out for gold live here: https://t.co/dCCUo6SBKq#Badminton #IndiaOnTheRise… pic.twitter.com/8Miq19VXw7 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 29, 2025

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang US Open 2025 Final Match?

Although there is no broadcast partner of the US Open in India, fans in India will be able to watch the Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang US Open S300 live streaming on YouTube. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Tanvi Sharma vs Beiwen Zhang final in the BWF TV YouTube channel for free.

